Trisolfen: The neighs have it

WHEN Gin Gin horse stud owner Shonnay Smith took possession of a new almost unhandled Paint mare recently, there was one small problem.

The almost-two-year-old was sporting a gash on her offside front leg, leaving a credit card-size flap of skin.

“It looked very nasty and painful,” Shonnay said. “I called our vet, Andrew Marland, who cleaned up the injury and prescribed Trisolfen for pain relief.”

“I was pretty worried about how I was going to treat the mare. She hadn’t been handled much at all and previously we had treated wounds with honey and bandages. That can be pretty dangerous when trying to handle a young horse and certainly can be very messy.”

Shonnay, who grew up in the Gulf country and has been around horses since a child, said the application of the blue Trisolfen gel was simple.

“I literally just squirted it on the open wound once a day and that was that,” she said.



“I felt safe and the mare wasn’t bothered at all. There was no getting down trying to put bandages on what would have been a very sore wound. I did not have to put myself in a position where the mare would kick out or strike me. The gel coated the wound, letting fresh air and sunlight do its thing.”

Shonnay said best of all there had been no development of proud flesh, which would have meant the expense of repeat visits from the vet.

“What was a very nasty wound has healed beautifully, leaving only a very small amount of scarring.”

Gin Gin vet Andrew Marland, Vet Cross, said he had recently started prescribing Trisolfen to treat wounds on horses.

“The wounds I have selected are those in areas that are difficult to bandage or on horses that are fractious or aren’t really amenable to bandaging,” Dr Marland said.



After debriding the wound under sedation, an application of Trisolfen was prescribed once a day for Shonnay’s mare Rose. In 25 days the wound had almost healed, contracting without any sign of infection.

Shonnay said within a couple of days of beginning the treatment healthy pink skin was developing around the edges of the wound.

“It just kept the wound so clean, that’s what I couldn’t get over,” she said. “It froths up a little so you can see it cleaning the wound and then it seals the wound off. There was no blood, no oozing that happens with bandaging.”

“There was no debris stuck to the wound. You didn’t have to hose the leg down for hours trying to get the wound clean. It was clean already.”

Initially developed to provide pain relief for lambs after mulesing, Trisolfen is a pain relieving and wound healing formulation that has short term and long term analgesia, antiseptics, reduces blood loss and coats the wound.

