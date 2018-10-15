DENVILLE, a 229 hectare (565 acre) property located 10 minutes from Allora, will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Pittsworth on November 15.

Renowned for being high productive, the property consists of soft black self mulching flats running to loamy clay soils. The grassland country is selectively cleared with good shaded timber areas.



Ray White Rural's promotional video for Denville.

A real feature of Denville is the abundance of water – a bore allocation with a 100 megalitre licence. The irrigation bore is about 18m deep. There are three additional bores, two of which are equipped. Four stock dams are also located on the property.



The main residence is described as a comfortable three bedroom homestead with a fully screened deck area. There is also a two bedroom cottage.

The fully screened deck area is a feature of the Denville homestead.

Improvements include a large machinery, a large with undercover cattle handling facilities and 120 tonnes of silo storage.



There is currently 112ha of cultivation including 60ha prepared for summer crop with an additional 40ha that has previously been cultivated. The balance of Denville is grass country that could be put back into cultivation.

Denville is said to be suited to stud cattle operations, cropping, irrigation, small crops, and fattening cattle.

Denville will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Pittswoth on November 15.



Contact Rob Caton, 0429 309 481, or James Croft, 0429 318 646, Ray White Rural.

The story Denville on the market | Video first appeared on Queensland Country Life.