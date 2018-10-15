Tenterden Station makes $17m

STANDOUT New England property Tenterden Station has sold under the hammer for $17 milllion at a Ray White Rural in Sydney.



Bidding opened at $9m rising quickly to $15m before heading to the ultimate price, with some 26 bids recorded. Three of the six registered bidders were active during the auction.



The Guyra property was bought by Miramar Trust and Riverslea Trust representing two Surat, Qld, faming families. The property was offered by Jim Knox, Avoncliffe, Guyra.

Tenterden comprises of 1501 hectares (3708 acres) of highly developed arable grazing land.

The price of the extremely well developed property is equal to about $11,326/ha ($4585/acre).

Tenterden boasts outstanding modern working infrastructure, strategically developed for safety and ease of management, effectively enabling a very efficient use of labour units.

The infrastructure comprises substantial machinery and hay sheds, four silos, two sets of modern undercover cattle yards and a three stand woolshed with attached undercover sheep yards.

The price of the extremely well developed property is equal to about $11,326/ha ($4585/acre).

There are three well maintained homes. In addition, the original homestead site and framework is preserved.



About 1300ha is developed and sown down to a perennial, high performance MaxP Tall Quantum 11 fescue, prairie grass, perennial red and white clover pasture mix.

The significant fertiliser investment aims to maximise the pasture produced per millimetre of rainfall. The pastures are supported by the 870mm average annual rainfall plus an equipped centre pivot operating from three hydrant points.



There is said to be a significant opportunity to expand the irrigation infrastructure with the further development of approved licences and water storages. There are 600ML of entitlement in total.

The paddocks are designed to facilitate a rotational grazing model aimed at maximising livestock production, while maintaining pasture longevity. The extensive central laneway caters for efficient movement of livestock around the property.

A real feature of the property is the water security provided for livestock. There are numerous back up options with water supplied via an extensive reticulation system, irrigation bores, the main water storage dam plus regular dams and creek frontages.



The relatively flat gradient and heavy soils supported by the irrigation licences are considered ideal to cater for a wide range of grazing, cropping, dairy or horticultural production systems.

Tenterden also lends itself to future subdivision with frontage to four public roads.



The marketing of Tenderden Station was handled by Andrew Starr and Bruce Birch from Ray White Rural.

RELATED STORY: ‘Surat: Cambridge Downs heads to auction’.

RELATED STORY: ‘Maranoa property Siwa passed in for $7m’.

RELATED STORY: ‘Krenskes’ farmgate 1411 orchard on the market’.

The story Tenterden Station makes $17m first appeared on Queensland Country Life.