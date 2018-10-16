AgriFutures seeking the 'next big thing' in R&D

Industry representative organisations or businesses involved in emerging agricultural industries are being urged to partner with AgriFutures Australia to boost production capacity and unlock industry growth potential.

The AgriFutures Emerging Industries Program focuses on R&D to support the emergence of agricultural industries that can reach or exceed a $10 million per annum threshold in the next five years.

To meet the ambitious goal, the program is calling for businesses and representative organisations involved in emerging industries to submit R&D priorities to identify areas of potential R&D investment.

AgriFutures Australia research and innovation program manager Duncan Farquhar said the EOI is an exciting opportunity to uncover R&D challenges and opportunities that, if addressed, can drive the future prosperity of new industries.

“We are seeking applicants who can demonstrate a clear path to growing their industry to $10 million and beyond. This is an opportunity for industries or businesses to identify their R&D priorities which will help achieve their goals,” said Mr Farquhar.

Two projects commissioned as part of the AgriFutures Emerging Industries Program have offered a short-list of new and emerging industries tipped to be the ‘next big thing’.



Applicants are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the findings to understand where R&D investment might be sought.

“Industries or businesses taking part in the EOI must have a vision for growing a high potential industry. Examples of animal and plant industries identified in our recent work include hemp, marron, camel milk and pomegranates; small industries with big potential,” said Mr Farquhar.

“AgriFutures Australia are ready to invest and help solve industry R&D challenges – this is a big opportunity to accelerate the development of our future rural industries, we are excited to see what the EOI process uncovers.”

To submit an EOI, applicants are required to complete the online application form.



The EOI selection criteria is outlined in the Request for expression of interest documentation, available on the AgriFutures Emerging Industries website agrifutures.com.au/emerging-industries-eoi/

EOI submissions close 5:00pm Wednesday, 14 November 2018.