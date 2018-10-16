Celebrating the 2018 Rural Woman of the Year | Photos

Guests traveled from across Australia to celebrate the mighty contribution of rural and regional women at a gala dinner at Parliament House in Canberra on Monday night.
Krista Watkins, a banana farmer from Walkamin, North Queensland was named the AgriFutures Australia 2018 Rural Woman of the Year while Darrylin Gordon, from Halls Creek, in Western Australia’s Kimberley region was named runner up. READ MORE.
Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud announced the winners, saying the annual awards had for nearly twenty years recognised and celebrated the achievements of rural women – vital in driving change.
“Women are farmers and leaders and always have been,” Minister Littleproud said.
“The AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award celebrates the talent, leadership and essential role of women in agriculture and rural enterprise.
“The awards provide financial assistance and mentoring via its nation-wide network of business and community leaders for selected state winners.
“Previous award winners include Georgie Somerset who is now a Director at the ABC and the Royal Flying Doctor Service and Danica Leys, now CEO of the CWA.”
Packed house tonight at Parliament for the AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award #rwa2018#successfulwomen#leaders#ruralindustries#regionalcommunities— Kristina Keneally (@KKeneally) October 15, 2018
Well done @AgriFuturesAU and it is great to be here to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/iz3GJaTdo7
The 2018 finalists were:
- Linda Blackwood, NT
- Alex Thomas, SA
- Krista Watkins, QLD
- Melissa Connors, VIC
- Jillian Kilby, NSW/ACT
- Darrylin Gordon, WA
- Allison Clark, TAS
“The finalists were chosen from a highly competitive field and are incredible women who are leaders at work, at home and in their communities,” Minister Littleproud said.
“I want to congratulate all female leaders who put themselves forward.
“I also congratulate AgriFutures on setting a culture in which both genders can thrive. I congratulate it on appointing great female leaders within the organisation. I congratulate it on being a trailblazer in terms of recognising and celebrating the achievements of rural women - investments which have already paid huge dividends to our nation.”