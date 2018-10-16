Celebrating the 2018 Rural Woman of the Year | Photos Out to celebrate the contribution of women in rural and regional Australia was Skye Ward, Rabobank, Emma Gittles, Australian Wool Innovation, Carina Doran, Ahgunyah, Crookwell, NSW, and Lucy Knight, Collingwood, Gunning, NSW.

Westpac general manager commercial banking Alastair Welsh, Agriculture and Water Minister David Littleproud, AgriFutures Rural Woman of the Year Krista Watkins, runner up Darrylin Gordon, Westpac head of women's markets Felicity Duffy and Westpac agribusiness lead Steve Hannan.

The Australian Rural Leadership Foundation's Monique Brouwer chatted to Lynda O'Brien who traveled from The Brook, Charters Towers, Queensland.

Agricultural consultant Alex Ball, Armidale, NSW, chatted to MLA chair and Charles Sturt University chancellor, Michelle Allan.

Rebecca Felix and Casey Dunn, Australian Wool Innovation.

James and Carol Schofield AM traveled from Encounter Bay, South Australia, to attend the awards. Mrs Schofield was the 2000 Rural Woman of the Year.

Mandy Wales, Alloura Angus, Yass, NSW, caught up with the ladies from Local Land Services - Jodie Andriske, Sue-Anne Nicol and Carolyn Raine.

Tim Ferraro and Kat Waterhouse, Australian Rural Leadership Foundation.

Liz Summerville was representing the Australian Livestock & Property Agents Association at the Rural Woman of the Year Awards where she caught up with John Warlters, Fairfax Agricultural Media.

Jay Owusu and Jacinta Chaffey from the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources.

Stacey McIntosh and Jo Hutchinson, Department of Agriculture and Water Resources.

Alison Carmichael, Skills Impact, Trish Goodfellow, Gunderoo and Megan Fletcher, New Farm.

Rowena Abbey, Yass Valley, Yass, NSW and Anna Hyles, Booroomba, Tharwa, ACT.

Alison Bowman, Kate Lorimer-Ward and Pip Job - all of NSW DPI.

Lynda Brakenridge, NSW DPI, Orange, Darren Bayley, NSW DPI and Rosemary Richards, Cotton Research and Development Corporation.

Toni Nugent, The Graham Centre, Wagga Wagga, NSW and Debbie Simmonds, NAB Agribusiness, Wagga Wagga, NSW.

There to represent the Kondinin Group was Simon Tarmo, Leon Grey and Deborah Boxall, all of Perth.

Sean McKeown and Nathan Wayne, Kondinin Group, Perth, WA.

Guests traveled from across Australia to celebrate the mighty contribution of rural and regional women at a gala dinner at Parliament House in Canberra on Monday night.

Krista Watkins, a banana farmer from Walkamin, North Queensland was named the AgriFutures Australia 2018 Rural Woman of the Year while Darrylin Gordon, from Halls Creek, in Western Australia’s Kimberley region was named runner up. READ MORE.



Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud announced the winners, saying the annual awards had for nearly twenty years recognised and celebrated the achievements of rural women – vital in driving change.

“Women are farmers and leaders and always have been,” Minister Littleproud said.

“The AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award celebrates the talent, leadership and essential role of women in agriculture and rural enterprise.

“The awards provide financial assistance and mentoring via its nation-wide network of business and community leaders for selected state winners.

“Previous award winners include Georgie Somerset who is now a Director at the ABC and the Royal Flying Doctor Service and Danica Leys, now CEO of the CWA.”

The 2018 finalists were:

Linda Blackwood, NT

Alex Thomas, SA

Krista Watkins, QLD

Melissa Connors, VIC

Jillian Kilby, NSW/ACT

Darrylin Gordon, WA

Allison Clark, TAS

“The finalists were chosen from a highly competitive field and are incredible women who are leaders at work, at home and in their communities,” Minister Littleproud said.

“I want to congratulate all female leaders who put themselves forward.

“I also congratulate AgriFutures on setting a culture in which both genders can thrive. I congratulate it on appointing great female leaders within the organisation. I congratulate it on being a trailblazer in terms of recognising and celebrating the achievements of rural women - investments which have already paid huge dividends to our nation.”