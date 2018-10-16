BUNDABERG Fruit and Vegetable Growers celebrated 70 years of representing the needs of horticulture producers at the BFVG Biennial Gala Dinner last Saturday night.
Since its inception in 1948, the cooperative has witnessed the industry evolve and expand to what it is today.
The event not only paid tribute to all those who have contributed to the organisation over the years, but also to the entire horticulture industry in the Wide Bay Burnett region.
It also acknowledged agribusinesses and their supporters who contribute to the Industry.
RELATED READING
- Weed bot makes first visit to Bundaberg | PHOTOS
- Passionfruit growers gather at Bundaberg Regional Field Day | PHOTOS
- Robots and drones draw growers to AgroTrend | PHOTOS
Some 500 guests donned their best to mingle and meet, as well as be entertained by various musical acts.
In her address on the night, BFVG managing director, Bree Grima, said there many different people that contribute to the cooperative through time and advocacy.
"We're very blessed that so many people within the region actually have a great voice within the peak industry bodies that they might sit on," Ms Grima said.
A special acknowledgement was given to David and Tracey Da Pra for their long service to the cooperative, with Mr Da Pra holding the position of treasurer for 12 years until 2017.
The story BFVG celebrates 70 years first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.