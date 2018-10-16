BFVG celebrates 70 years Guests mingle under the decorated marquee for pre-dinner drinks at the gala dinner.

Jeff and Janelle Fewin, Bundaberg.

Many made the most of the opportunity to put on their finest and enjoy an evening.

Some 500 guests attended the event to celebrate horticulture in the Wide Bay Burnett region.

Ausveg CEO, James Whiteside, Melbourne with Ausveg deputy chair, Belinda Adams, Gold Coast and Growcom chair, Les Williams, Sunshine Coast.

Paul and Chantelle Martens, Marto Farms, Bundaberg.

Apart from fine food and entertainment, the event provided the opportunity for plenty of networking.

Leonie Stables, BFVG with Paul and Rikki Arnicar, Mac Trees Australia, Bundaberg.

Miranda Holt, Bundaberg, Thibauht Beitone, France and Nicole Strathdee, Bundaberg, representing Halt for Holts.

Peter and Megan Kelly, Bargara.

Rachel Clarke and Phil Proctor, Bundaberg.

The team from Wooworths, Tony Quinn, Bundaberg, Jay Evans, Childers and Matt Evans, Bargara.

BFVG chairman Allan Mahoney, Bundaberg, BFVG director Craig Van Rooyen, Bundaberg with Joanne and Alan Loeskow, Bundaberg.

The Bundaberg Youth Orchestra provided the music for the pre-dinner drinks as guests arrived.

Steven Barazza, Larina Rossetto and Robert Rotar, Bundaberg.

Peter and Megan Kelly, Bargara with their daughter, Miranda Holt, Bundaberg.

Darren and Megan Evans, Brisbane with Narelle and Geoff Chivers, Bundaberg.

Reg and Elva Christensen, Booyal with Fiona and Kevin Bowden, Givelda.

Toan Nguyen and Gina Dang, SSS Strawberries, Bundaberg.

Guests had to wait in suspense before the opening of the venue for the official dinner.

The Bundaberg Recreational Precinct provided the venue for the BFVG Biennial Gala Dinner.

Jamie Burnett, Brisbane, Sandra Vincent, Bundaberg and Ken Dunlop, Brisbane.

Joshua and Rianne Killer, Bundaberg.

The venue decorations holding a distinctly agricultural feel.

Justin and Michelle Prickett, Laser Electrical, Bundaberg with Jason and Sandy Lower, G and L Produce, Brisbane.

Maria Koltsanov and Karl Spann, Bundaberg.

George Holbi, South Bingera and Trent Slater, South Bingera.

Brett Jackson, Nutrano, Melbourne with Frank and Maria Bartucci, Melbourne.

Lachlan and Annaleise Donovan, Childers.

Lindsay Driver and Lauren Zunker, Bundaberg.

Nathan and Jen White, Simpson Farms, Bundaberg, Scott Williamson, Bundaberg and Jai Narayan, Brisbane. Tweet Facebook of

BUNDABERG Fruit and Vegetable Growers celebrated 70 years of representing the needs of horticulture producers at the BFVG Biennial Gala Dinner last Saturday night.

Since its inception in 1948, the cooperative has witnessed the industry evolve and expand to what it is today.

The event not only paid tribute to all those who have contributed to the organisation over the years, but also to the entire horticulture industry in the Wide Bay Burnett region.



It also acknowledged agribusinesses and their supporters who contribute to the Industry.

Some 500 guests donned their best to mingle and meet, as well as be entertained by various musical acts.



In her address on the night, BFVG managing director, Bree Grima, said there many different people that contribute to the cooperative through time and advocacy.

"We're very blessed that so many people within the region actually have a great voice within the peak industry bodies that they might sit on," Ms Grima said.

A special acknowledgement was given to David and Tracey Da Pra for their long service to the cooperative, with Mr Da Pra holding the position of treasurer for 12 years until 2017.



