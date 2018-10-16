AUGATHELLA property Lloyd’s Hill is under contract.

The 11,624 hectare (28,726 acre) property on two freehold titles is located 80km south west of Augathella.

While the contract price is undisclosed, Lloyds Hill had been listed for sale at $2.7m. The asking price was equal to about $232ha ($94/acre).

Darryl Langton and Marc McKellar from Landmark Harcourts handled the sale.

Located 80km south west of Augathella and 100km north of Charleville, the property is said to have a carrying capacity of 750-800 cows.

Some 1200ha has been blade ploughed and seeded to silk and buffel grass, 3200ha thinned, burnt and seeded, and 2000ha thinned and seeded to buffel.

The thinned country is predominantly mixed blackbutt, brigalow, gidyea, sandalwood and wilga country, in which buffel has readily established.

About 2000ha of mulga has been retained for fodder.

The balance is mixed timbered country with brigalow, box, sandalwood, wilga and mulga with about 2000ha of range uplands.

The property is divided into seven paddocks with two holding paddocks. There is 50km of new fencing with 11km of laneways with water squares.

RELATED STORY: ‘Guyra’s Tenterden Station makes $17m’.

RELATED STORY: ‘Surat: Cambridge Downs heads to auction’.

RELATED STORY: ‘Maranoa property Siwa passed in for $7m’.

The story Lloyds Hill under contract first appeared on Queensland Country Life.