McKenzie moves on ‘fake’ foods

The federal government has taken a first step towards protecting farmers from the increasing threat of ‘fake’ foods.

Deputy Leader of the Nationals and Chair of the Australia New Zealand Ministerial Forum on Food Regulation, Senator Bridget McKenzie has asked the Food Regulation Standing Committee to develop an options paper on how food standards, including labelling, definitions and other elements can be used to address potentially misleading descriptions of food.

The scope of the work is yet to be defined but is likely to consider milk alternative products.

The paper will be presented to the Forum for consideration at their May 2019 meeting.

Ms McKenzie said recent cases of ‘fake’ foods reflected increasing concerns that the current food standards code was not keeping pace with developments in food manufacturing.

“We need to tackle this issue and the first step is a broad review of the code to ensure they are fit for purpose,” she said.

“We need to ensure our farmers are respected as well as consumers by way of having correct, accurate and transparent information on the products they buy.

“I am pleased to say that all voting members of the Forum agreed with the request and we look forward to considering any improvements to the legislation.”

The Forum is made up of federal, state and territory and New Zealand Ministers with responsibility for food regulation.

In response to questions from Fairfax Agricultural Media, Ms McKenzie denied the paper had been requested in response to the recent ‘fake’ honey scandal.

Senator Bridget McKenzie

“A number of concerns have been raised by Australian and New Zealand farming industries regarding the potentially misleading descriptions of plant-based meat and dairy alternative food products,” she said.

“In relation to concerns around the composition and labelling of honey, action has been taken by enforcement agencies to ensure the credibility of the Australian and New Zealand honey industries. However, this is only one aspect of the current debate regarding the need for accurate and transparent labelling.

“It is critical that our primary producers have full confidence that their quality products are not being undermined by impure or adulterated merchandise.”