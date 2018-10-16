Chris Howie leaves Elders

Elders National Livestock Manager, Chris Howie has decided to leave the company.



After 31 years and 10 years in his current role Mr Howie said “my health is good, Elders is strong and it’s time to step out, freshen up and see what is around”.

“My wife and I have made the decision then had a discussion with the Boss – everything is for the right reasons” he said.

Mr Howie started with Elders in 1988 at Murray Bridge and spent 11 years as a remote resident representative in Wilmington and Eudunda SA.



“I think we under estimate how valuable the support of clients is when it comes to training young stock agents. I have lifelong friends in all of these locations and it is because of the clients mentoring, support and the odd clip in the ear that I was able to gain my current role.”



From there NSW placement at Inverell in 2000. “This is where I really learnt how to play A grade as an agent.



When I started there were 14 agency cars in the town. When I left 5 years later there were 21.



Great clients and a great group of Elders agents that worked as a team in the New England who are all still good mates”.



Mount Gambier provided insight into high productivity operations and senior management understanding which led to SA/NT livestock managers role, Key Account Management and the National Livestock and Wool portfolio.

What are the highlights? “ Learning old fashion agency from real tie-wearing agents and buyers about dealing in everything not just livestock.



Helping save the company in its darkest hours, staff who stuck and did the hard yards, clients who refused to leave because Elders helped them when things were tough, customers and processors who stood by the Elders staff and clients.



Elders trainee program and the success of those that have been through it. Seeing more of Australia than most and working and dealing with the rural industry”

To quote Peter Cox “would you be an agent if you had your time again? 300% I would and what’s more probably would have done it for less”.

The story Chris Howie leaves Elders first appeared on Stock & Land.