Effluent generates piggery power affluence

More than 20 per cent of Australia’s housed pigs are now powering biogas bioenergy systems.

About 16pc of the manure effluent from the Australian pig herd is now directed to biogas systems.

That equates to 29pc of the herd housed in conventional sheds on piggeries larger than 500 sow farrow-to-finish (is the minimum cut-off size for the feasibility of these systems).

Before the Pork Co-operative Centre’s Bioenergy Support Program (BSP) commenced in 2012, manure from only about 2pc of the national herd was directed to biogas systems.

According to Alan Skerman from Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries and Dr Stephen Tait, at University of Southern Queensland, the BSP’s positive impact on biogas adoption has been substantial.

Pork producers with biogas systems now benefit from reduced odour, save on energy costs and sell excess biogas-derived electricity to the supply grid.

They also sell Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) and renewable energy certificates. Capital expenditure payback periods of less than three years have been realised.

Since 2012-13, when the Emissions Reduction Fund started, 372,143 ACCUs have been issued to piggery biogas projects, which is 372 kt CO2-e of emissions abatement and an estimated $4 million of carbon credit sale value to participating producers.

A Pork CRC supported life cycle assessment by Stephen Wiedemann of Integrity Ag Services has predicted greenhouse gas emissions from Australian pork production could fall from 3.6 kilograms (in 2010) to near 1.3kg of CO2 equivalents/kg of pork produced by 2020-21.

Pork CRC consultant and former CEO, Dr Roger Campbell, believed this was due to the uptake of biogas capture and use from effluent and increasing productivity by the herds and businesses which will represent the industry in 2020-21.

The CRC’s BSP has been a producer-steered technical support program to enable biogas adoption across the Australian and New Zealand pork sectors.

The BSP conducted industry-tailored research to provide technical know-how for producers, industry service providers, consultants and regulators to assist in the planning, design, construction, commissioning and operation of piggery biogas systems.

Alan Skerman, Shao Dong Yap, Rob Wilson and Stephan Tait all tackled how to turn piggery waste into potentially profitable bioenergy under the Pork CRC’s successful Bioenergy Support Program.

The research and technical support of the BSP drew heavily on contributions by Pork CRC biogas demonstration piggeries, established as part of the BSP initiative.

A recent national piggery biogas survey provided useful data on current and future biogas adoption interest and statistics, which indicated considerable ongoing interest in biogas benefits, including from smaller piggeries.

