Senate inquiry approved for APVMA performance and relocation

THE CROP protection industry has said it hopes a Senate Inquiry into the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) will raise public confidence in the regulator.

“While we believe the inquiry is unnecessary, we feel there is an opportunity to increase awareness of agriculture innovations in the Australian community and will put in a submission,” said CropLife Australia corporate affairs director Katherine Delbridge.

Earlier this week the Federal Senate supported a Labor motion to establish the inquiry, which will look into the independence, effectiveness and responsiveness of the APVMA decision making processes.

The inquiry has been established in response to questions about the APVMA’s processes and independence, along with the relocation of the body to Armidale, in northern NSW.

Shadow Minister for Agriculture Joel Fitzgibbon said the review was about ensuring community confidence in the regulator.

“The best way to ensure that our farmers, veterinarians and owners of companion animals have timely access to safe and effective products is to maintain community confidence in the work of the regulator,” he said.

“Recent political interference has undermined that confidence and Labor Senators will investigate both the impact of the relocation and the relationships between the government, the regulator and the companies seeking approvals for their products.”

APVMA chief executive Chris Parker said the review presented an opportunity for his organisation to demonstrate its independence.

“The APVMA welcomes the opportunity to reaffirm its independence by responding cooperatively to any requests from the Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport References Committee.”

The ten-person committee is due to report in February.

It is made up of WA Liberal Slade Brockman, the Nationals’ and committee deputy chairman Barry O’Sullivan, Greens senators Janet Rice, Peter Whish-Wilson and Sarah Hanson-Young and Malarndirri McCarthy, Alex Gallacher, committee chairman Glenn Sterle, Anthony Chisholm and Jenny McAllister of the ALP.

The group is a standing senate committee for rural and regional affairs and transport.

The APVMA regulates the usage of farm chemicals.