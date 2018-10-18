McCormack claims absolute support of Nats

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack claims he has the "absolute" support of the Nationals partyroom, despite rumblings Barnaby Joyce could try and topple him within days.

"The fact is I have the majority support in the National Party," Mr McCormack told reporters on Thursday.

"Not one National Party member has come to me and said they're dissatisfied with anything."

Mr McCormack said he does not expect a challenge to his leadership, claiming several colleagues have called and texted him in the past 24 hours to praise the job he is doing.

But he acknowledged "one or two" Nationals colleagues were briefing the media against him.

His political allies are bracing for a move on his leadership as soon as Monday.

Mr McCormack has led the federal party since February when Mr Joyce resigned after having an affair with a former staffer, who gave birth earlier this year.

Mr Joyce has confirmed he wants to be Nationals leader again and wouldn't turn it down if approached, but says he's not actively pursuing it.

"I have not made one call to one colleague asking for a vote," he told Sky News on Wednesday.

"There's been no secret meetings in my room, there's no WhatsApp group, there's no dinner conversations."

Mr Joyce has backers in Queensland who are actively pushing for him to take over the leadership.

Mr McCormack is under pressure from some Nationals who describe the deputy prime minister as "ineffective" and believe he hasn't stood up to the Liberal party.

But he still has the support of a core group of Nationals MPs including Darren Chester, David Littleproud and Andrew Broad.

"The only ones talking about it (a change in leadership) are the media," Mr Broad said.

