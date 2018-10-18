Agribusiness leadership awards dinner AuctionsPlus chief executive officer, Angus Street; Richard Kelliher, Ruralco group treasury manager, Sydney; Select Harvest director, Nicki Anderson; Elders managing director, Mark Allison and Inghams acting chief executive officer, Quinton Hildebrand.

Rob and Ann Damin, Pasture Genetics, Adelaide, with Ben Jordan, Rabobank, Adelaide.

Greg Bell, Millicent, South Australia, with Lach Douglas, Rabobank, Brisbane; Abe Bushell, Barmedman, NSW and Sam Mitchell, Rosella Farming, Hillston, NSW

Emerging leader award winner Anna Speer, Australian Agricultural Company, with Rabobank Australia and New Zealand group managing director, Peter Knoblanche and Mark Geltch, Moama, who collected the 2018 Rabobank Leadership Award on behalf of his father Jim who was working overseas in his capacity as Nuffield International chief executive officer.

Linda and Daniel Walsh, “Cranbrook”, Taralga, NSW.

Noel and Louise Brown, “Allynbrook Park", Halton, NSW

Chief executive officer of Co-operative Business New Zealand, Craig Presland; with Jenny and Rod Crawford, Numbaa on the NSW South Coast.

Robyn and Andrew Tyler, Tongala, Victoria

Duncan and Sarah Ball, “Dimby Downs”, Blackville, NSW, flanking Michel and Annie O’Brien, “The Brigalows”, Carinda, NSW, with Rabobank director, Jillian Segal.

GrainGrowers retiring chairman, John Eastburn, Baradine, NSW; Kaitlin Commins, GrainGrowers; Elders managing director, Mark Allison, and Rabobank research analyst, Wes Lefroy, Sydney.

Chief executive officer of the Red Meat Advisory Council, Anna Campbell; Rabobank corporate affairs general manager, Ben Taylor, and Isuru Neelagama, Canberra.

Sally Rigney, “Myall Plains” Nindigully; federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud's chief of staff, Alison Penfold, and managing director of Tamworth public relations consultancy, Robbie Sefton, Tweet Facebook of

The 140 year-old neo-classical Sydney Town Hall was the grand venue for this year’s Rabobank Leadership Awards dinner, drawing farmers and business guests from across Australia.



The event, widely considered the agribusiness sector’s night of nights, saw about 200 attendees celebrate this year’s emerging leader, Anna Speer’s award win, while Helen Geltch and family members represented leadership award winner, Jim Geltch.



The function was also addressed by Australian expatriate and recently retired chairman of global food giant, Kellogg Company, John Bryant.

Ms Speer recently joined the executive team at the Australian Agricultural Company in Brisbane, having previously run online livestock market platform AuctionsPlus, in Sydney.

Mr Geltch, the former head of Nuffield Australia for more 10 years, and now Nuffield International chief executive officer, was overseas and unable to collect his award in person.



He addressed the gathering via a video link.



The award win recognised his role as a key player in developing leadership in the Australian and New Zealand farm and food sectors and his role in expanding the Nuffield scholarship program and its capacity-building services to the agricultural industry.

Nuffield scholars who have completed the program during his tenure have become federal and state parliamentarians, industry board directors, community and agribusiness leaders and successful farm business operators.