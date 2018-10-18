Brett Hosking is new GrainGrowers leader

Victoria’s Mallee region grain farmer, Brett Hosking, has been elected chairman of Grain Growers Limited, filling the organisation’s top job after the retirement of John Eastburn at the 60th anniversary annual general meeting (AGM) at Dubbo on Thursday.

Mr Hosking, a fifth-generation farmer running his family’s mixed-farming enterprise at Quambatook in the state’s north, has been a director of the board since 2015, while Mr Eastburn, Lynwood, Baradine, has served his ninth year as chairman and 12th as a director.

Mr Hosking served Victorian growers as the Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) grains group president from 210 to 2017 and is the immediate past vice-president of the VFF.

In thanking Mr Eastburn for his long and passionate contribution to GrainGrowers and decades-long commitment to grain farmers since he first joined in 1974, Mr Hosking said under his leadership GrainGrowers had matured into a strong national organisation that was well placed to represent the interests of Australia’s grain growers in 2018 and beyond.

“On behalf of the entire Board I extend sincere thanks to John for his commitment to and passion for the position, the organisation and grain farmers as a whole,” he said.

During the AGM two northern region directors were re-elected.

The positions were contested by three members and a vote from across Australia resulted in the re-election of NSW grain farmer, Andrew Carberry, Narrabri, and Peter Thompson, Roma, Queensland.

