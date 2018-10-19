Weather station says it ain’t half hot

WE KNOW there’s the potential of an El Niño bumping the temperatures up over summer but this is ridiculous!

Horsham residents were on the end of a barrage of ‘well meaning’ messages asking them how they were coping with the heat this week.

It turns out a glitch at the Bureau of Meteorology’s weather station was churning out some impressive statistics which went live across national weather reports on Saturday.

One reading showed the temperature at a lazy 97.4 degrees, before cooling to a positively mild 86 on another station.

Elders were much more circumspect coming in with a reading of just 51, all of which came as a surprise to the locals who had just spent a very pleasant afternoon in the sun.

Elders had a positively balmy reading in comparison.

A BOM spokesperson confirmed that it was not a case of localised climate change gone mad but a simple equipment malfunction.

For the record, the temperature on Saturday at the Longerenong weather station, just 10km down the road, came in at 24.4, perfect spring weather.