Boorowa farmer takes out Landcare’s Bob Hawke award

Charlie Anott on his property Hanaminno, Boorowa. He was awarded the Bob Hake Landcare award this month for demonstrating a remarkable commitment to caring for the land.

A NSW biodynamic farmer and grazier won the prestigious Bob Hawke Landcare Award.



Charlie Arnott, Boorowa, was honoured at the National Landcare Awards in Brisbane in October, where other finalists, Simon Falkiner from Victoria and Dr Graeme Stevenson from Tasmania were also recognised for their outstanding accomplishments and contribution to Landcare.



The award acknowledges a person who has demonstrated a remarkable commitment to caring for the land, champions better practices, and gives their time to share knowledge with others so that they too can prosper.



Mr Arnott was awarded a $50,000 prize package to further develop his knowledge and skills in Landcare and sustainable land management practices.



“It’s a real honour to have what I do for a living, my passion, being acknowledged and celebrated. I hope that by winning this award I can inspire more farmers to adopt organic and biodynamic practices on their properties so they too can also benefit from enhanced landscape biodiversity, healthy plants and animals, just as we do,” Mr Arnott said.



“Being able to facilitate more on-farm workshops and training for farmers and others interested in biodynamics is another opportunity this award presents.



“The other finalists, Graeme and Simon, have made such huge contributions to Landcare, and both have had a positive impact working with their local communities. I was completely surprised when I heard my name being called out.”



Mr Arnott practices regenerative farming, organic, biodynamic and holistic grazing principles on his 2020 hectare mixed farming property, Hanaminno.



He has won several agricultural industry awards for leadership, resource management and conservation.



He has also been an active Landcarer since the inception of the Landcare movement in 1989, with previous roles in all levels of Landcare, from district groups to the Sustainable Farming ambassador for Landcare Australia.



Mr Arnott is passionate about growing clean healthy meat, which he sells direct to customers and butchers under his brand Charlie Arnott Natural Grass Fed Meat.



His approach and practice of biodynamic and holistic principles demonstrate every aspect of the Landcare ethic.

