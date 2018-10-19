AFTER three generations compiling this large-scale irrigation aggregation, the Cronin families have decided it’s time to pursue other interests.

The family operation is held in five farms having a total area of 1093 hectares (2702 acres) on 14 freehold portions located in the Bucca region north west of Bundaberg. There is about a 6km frontage to the Kolan River.

Primarily devoted to cane growing, the irrigation component covers 525ha (1298 acres) of varying soil types. The owners have grown peanuts for crop rotation in recent years.

Cronin Farms has multiple water sources including a 1459 megalitre allocation from the Kolan River Scheme,

Marketing agent Baden Lowrie, Elders Bundaberg, said based on the growing demand for larger land parcels for macadamia developments, strong interest was expected in the aggregation.

The aggregation has multiple water sources including a 1459 megalitre allocation from the Kolan River Scheme, four equipped, unregulated bores and numerous on farm storage dams.

Primarily devoted to cane growing, the irrigation component covers 525ha (1298 acres) of varying soil types.

The balance of the land area comprises of open and timbered forest country used to graze cattle.



Improvements include five dwellings, numerous machinery/storage sheds and timber cattle yards.

Cronin Farms is being sold through an expressions of interest process closing on November 28.



Contact Baden Lowrie, 0427 172 158, Elders Bundaberg.

The story Cronin Farms aggregation on the market first appeared on Queensland Country Life.