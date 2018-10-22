Lightning kills Armidale agent at Geurie dog trial

A highly respected Armidale livestock agent, regarded by many as a true gentleman who espoused positive values, has been killed by a freak lightning strike during a dog trial at Geurie, NSW, on Saturday afternoon.



Victor Moar, 53, principal of Armitage and Buckley at Armidale, was running for cover when he was hit and died at the scene, 30km south-east of Dubbo. He had been attending the Geurie Golden Collar Cattle Dog Trial.



A line of severe thunderstorms struck the local racecourse on Comobella Road just after 2pm.

NSW Ambulance sent six crews to the area. When they arrived, two people were performing CPR but Mr Moar died at the scene, according to reports.



Data from Lightning Maps, a community-operated project, indicated 4.6 strikes were landing in-and-around Dubbo per minute around 4pm, said a WeatherZone report.



Detectives from Orana Mid-West Police District will prepare a report for the Coroner.