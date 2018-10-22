Bounty call as foxes take a toll

A desperate bid to control the devastating impact of foxes and wild and domestic dogs on flocks across SA has led to fresh calls from farmers seeking action from councils and government bodies and asking for the reintroduction of bounties.



Fox numbers on the Fleurieu Peninsula have exploded, and there have been reports of significant lamb losses in recent months. Shooters are keeping busy in their bid to keep destruction of livestock and native wildlife by foxes at bay.

Geoff Rose has consistently shot at least five foxes each night he has gone hunting in Victor Harbor’s surrounding farming region and has a tally of more than 100 since starting in May.

“There are plenty around … as many as I have seen and I have been shooting since I was eight years old,’’ Mr Rose said.

“They are pretty healthy too so they are not going hungry and that means they would be doing a lot of damage on farms and to the native wildlife.’’

At Waitpinga Farm, sheep producer Kevin Pearce laid more than 200 baits in his efforts to protect his flock.

“During lambing I was losing six or seven baits each night. I would say the foxes are in as strong a numbers as I’ve ever seen them,’’ he said.



Nearby, another grower reported losing 10 lambs in a single night to foxes. That same farmer has lost a number of ewes to domestic dogs.

Neighbouring producer John Hutchinson said that with a value of up to $185 each, lambs lost to dogs and foxes meant significant economic impact to farmers.



He joined Mr Pearce in calls for a bounty for fox scalps, similar to the $10 a head bounty paid in Vic, and added that councils needed to do more to assist rural operations in controlling foxes with a more strategic approach.



“In this area, we need to get together to do something about the foxes,’’ Mr Hutchinson said.



“We could use a bit of help from the council and government who could give us access to scrubby areas under their control so that we can carry out a greater onslaught on foxes.’’



Natural Resources Adelaide and Mount Lofty Ranges’ Abbie Thomas said the impact of foxes on the Fleurieu Peninsula district was considered less than in some other regions.