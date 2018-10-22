Lindores family offers Darran aggregation

THE Lindores family’s South West Queensland Darran aggregation has been listed for sale.

The large-scale mixed farming enterprise at St George comprises of three contiguous landholdings: Darran, Beardie Lagoon and Brookdale.

Totalling 12,096ha (29,890 acres), the aggregation consists of 4800ha of arable land, 512ha highly developed for flood irrigation and 6784ha of both improved and native grazing areas.

Crops grown on the aggregation’s quality soils have included cotton, wheat, barley, oats and chickpeas.

The aggregation Whyenbah Road is being offered for sale in one line or as separate assets through an expression of interest process.

The Darran aggregation has 4800 hectares of arable land plus 512ha developed for flood irrigation.

CBRE’s Simon Cudmore said the diverse enterprise was expected to attract widespread buyer interest.

“The mixed nature of Darran is one of the major highlights of this aggregation offering cattle and sheep production, irrigation and cropping,” Mr Cudmore said.



“It is truly a mixed enterprise of significant scale, held by the same family for the past 20 years.



“It is expected to attract interest from families to corporates, including locals adding to existing operations and institutions looking for significant scale in backgrounding or breeding opportunities.”

The aggregation, which has a 27km frontage to the Balonne River, includes ample stock handling facilities, the option for an 8000 SCU feedlot and an internal laneway system that allows for efficient movement of livestock.

It boasts quality infrastructure including three homes, livestock handling facilities for both sheep and cattle, sheds and workshops.

Expressions of interest close on November 29.

Contact Simon Cudmore, 0433 160 413, CBRE.

