Macleods Creek Station offers diversity

A SUBSTANTIAL cattle station in one of NSW’s historic alluvial gold mining regions is for sale, offering significant diversification opportunities.

Spread across 10 freehold titles, Macleods Creek Station is located 10km south of the regional township of Drake – between Tenterfield, to the west, and Casino, to the east.

The 4630ha (11,441 acre) property on Long Gully Road offers open grazing land and allotments of steeper timbered hills. Its sustainable carrying capacity is estimated at 500 adult equivalents with further scope for expansion.

The station’s operations are underpinned by secure water resources, including an annual rainfall of about 1270mm and plentiful spring fed creeks that traverse the property.

CBRE’s Simon Cudmore and Chris Holgar have been appointed to negotiate the sale.

Mr Cudmore said Macleods Creek offered the right buyer significant opportunities for future development, not only as a cattle enterprise, but for buyers interested in actitivies such as eco-tourism, four wheel driving and motor bike trails, hiking, camping, and fossicking.



“The history of the area lends itself to these options,” Mr Cudmore said.

Mr Holgar added potential buyers would be looking to capitalise on the landholding’s strong development opportunities.

“Macleods Creek offers a series of very clear opportunities,” Mr Holgar said. “Because of this, we are expecting interest from existing industry participants through to entrepreneurs with a creative vision.”

The expressions of interest campaign closes on November 29.



Contact Simon Cudmore, 0433 160 413, or Chris Holgar, 01411 177 167, CBRE.

RELATED STORY: ‘St George: Lindores family offers Darran aggregation’.

RELATED STORY: ‘Bucca: Cronin Farms aggregation on the market’.

RELATED STORY: ‘Beaudesert: Glendower land heads to auction’.

RELATED STORY: ‘Georgetown aquisition: Gunn Agri buys Abingdon Downs’.

RELATED STORY: ‘Guyra’s Tenterden Station makes $17m’.

The story Macleods Creek Station offers diversity first appeared on Queensland Country Life.