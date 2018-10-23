Lewis Lydon awarded top onion award

A MAN considered one of the Australian onion industry’s biggest supporters, was awarded the 2018 Reg Miller Award.



Plant breeder, Lewis Lydon, was presented the honour at the Onions Australia annual conference in Ulverstone, Tasmania this month.

In January 2019, Mr Lydon will celebrate 30 years in the vegetable seed industry focused primarily on allium crops.

Born and raised in Brisbane, he studied a Bachelor of Agricultural Science at the University of Queensland and upon graduating, he headed for the chilly climes of Narromine, NSW.

There he joined Arthur Yates and Co – before it became known as Yates Vegetable Seeds – as an assistant onion plant breeder, and it wasn’t long before he took on the role of plant breeder responsible for the onion plant breeding program.



In this role, he was responsible for the breeding and product development of a range of Yates hybrid onions in domestic and export markets in South Africa, South America and America.

During this time the first of Yates hybrids, including Gladiator and Destiny was released, and Mr Lydon was also involved with tomato and cabbage seed breeding, releasing a very successful hybrid that was marketed in the Middle East.

In October 2003, the commercial vegetable seeds division of Yates was sold to Enza Zaden, which meant Mr Lydon became part of that company.



Mr Lydon has worked for them ever since, and today is responsible for the company’s International Onion Breeding Program for Australia, New Zealand, America and Europe – essentially breeding for all major international onion seed markets.

His recall of information always astounded me too, especially his knowledge of geography in the Narromine and Dubbo areas. - Dr Richard Jones

In more recent times, he was elected to the Onions Australia executive in 2015 and remains part of the group today.

Those who have worked alongside Mr Lydon have described him as a professional that growers are instantly enthralled with and enamoured by, always keen to share his passion and knowledge of the onion sector.

Long-time colleague and mentor Dr Richard Jones – also a previous Reg Miller Award recipient – said he has fond memories of his time working with Mr Lydon and watching him develop into a star of the commercial breeding sector.

“Working with Lewis was an adventure because he had such marvellous, big ideas of what could be achieved,” Dr Jones said.

“He had endless suggestions on how best to achieve these goals, and he’s always animated when shown an onion or a new trial or meets new growers – he truly loves what he does.

“His recall of information always astounded me too, especially his knowledge of geography in the Narromine and Dubbo areas.



“It makes him a fierce debater – he’s always ready to argue the benefits or otherwise of his favourite crop with anyone, anywhere.

“Those that socialise with Lewis know he’s a lot of fun off the onion paddock too. There’s an urban myth that one of the many talents he possesses is the ability to stand on his head and drink any beverage supplied to him!

“Beyond the professional and social accolades however, he is above all a very kind and caring person who is generous with his time and knowledge. He truly loves life and is a devoted father to his daughters.”

Past Recipients of the Reg Miller Award

2016 – Andrew Moon

2015 – Dean Metcalf

2014 – Brian Bonde

2012 – Richard Jones

2011 – Peter Ivankovich

2010 – Steve Rathjen

2009 – Trevor Wicks

2008 – Ken Jackson

2007 – Don Fawkner

2006 – Tony Rumsey

2003 – Reg Ruge

2002 – Timothy Shadbolt

2000 – Tim Groom​

The story Lewis Lydon awarded top onion award first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.