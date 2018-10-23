Roma’s Siwa on the market

ADRIAN and Margaret Tiller’s Roma property Siwa is on the market, with offers over $7 million sought.



The 4976 hectare (12,294 acre) property had previously been auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane.

Located 100km south of Roma in a brigalow/belah belt, the marsupial proof fenced property is organic certified and about 98 per cent white on Queensland Government vegetation maps.

Some 1685ha of Siwa is cultivated. The balance is either raked and suitable for future cultivation, or cutter bared, pelleted or recently pulled. The grazing country has a dense coverage of buffel along with natural pastures including Mitchell and Flinders grasses.



The well improved property has 13 dams, which are filled by overland flow and are connected by a bore drain.

Contact Rob Wildermuth, 0428 222 687, Ray White Rural Roma.

