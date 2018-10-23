Middlemount property Redcliff sold

CENTRAL Queensland cattle producers John and Marnie Baker, Booroondarra, Middlemount, have bought the nearby property Redcliff.



Offered by Michael and June Hood, the 6917 hectare (17,091 acre) property had been listed at $12 million after it was passed in for $10.2m at a Hourn & Bishop Qld auction in April.



The actual sale price has not been disclosed. At $12m the asking price was about $1735/ha ($702/acre).



Redcliff had been owned by the Hood Family since 1972. In 1980, Michael and June Hood bought Redcliff outright from the Hood family.

Located 23km south east of Middlemount, the property is predominately brigalow and associated scrub country that has been developed with buffel, green panic, Rhodes grass and areas of butterfly pea. The balance is tableland forest county with mainly spear grass, kangaroo grass with areas of buffel and seca stylo.

Water is supplied from 10 dams, eight of which are equipped with turkey nests and troughs.



There are 11 paddocks serviced by a centrally located set of steel cattle yards with a double decker loading ramp.



The main homestead is a spacious three bedroom, three bathroom home surrounded by picturesque gardens. There is a second high set three bedroom home, two large machinery sheds, a hay shed, and a 1000m airstrip with a 600m cross strip and a hangar.

The marketing of Redcliff was handled by Brad Passfield and Gary Bishop from Hourn & Bishop Qld.

