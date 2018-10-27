Escalating feral deer threat targeted

FIVE state and territory governments, three local councils, three universities, and three private environmental groups have been brought together by the Centre for Invasive Species Solutions to tackle the escalating threat of feral deer.

Worth a combined investment of $8.7 million, including $3.2m of direct funding from the federal Department of Agriculture, the research collaboration will work on four innovative projects to develop best practice management feral deer toolkits and better understand the role of feral deer in the transmission of disease to livestock, including foot and mouth disease.

Feral deer are also been targeted in peri-urban areas.

However, feral deer are not just a rural problem and one project will be specifically looking at developing management strategies for feral deer in peri-urban areas also.

Centre for Invasive Species Solutions chief executive officer Andreas Glanznig said the large-scale collaboration was formed off the back of a National Workshop on Deer Management held in late 2016.

“The workshop identified a number of knowledge and innovation priorities that must be addressed to more effectively manage this emerging national issue,” Mr Glanznig said.

“This collaboration underscores the important role of the Centre in fostering nationally coordinated approaches to developing better solutions for invasive species problems.”

Australian Superfine Woolgrowers’ Association president Danny Picker voiced his support for the collaboration.

“There are six known species of feral deer in Australia, and all states and territories have at least one of these species,” Mr Picker said.



“It truly is a national issue, which requires this national collaboration to find the answers.

“We are hearing more and more of the damage deer are doing to our agricultural sector and the environment, not just in rural areas but in urban areas too.

“Through this collaboration, we have a real chance to tackle feral deer before they do any more significant damage and the problem becomes out of control.”

The four strategic deer projects have started. Over the coming years the centre will provide land managers with the research outcomes, which will enhance best practice management of feral deer in Australia.

