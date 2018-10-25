Young rural women to meet politicians, leaders in nation’s capital

More young rural women than ever before have won a “Power Trip” to Canberra to connect with influential female politicians and CEOs, after being announced winners of Country to Canberra’s Leadership Competition today.

A record-breaking 18 girls were rewarded for their outstanding ideas about diversity and leadership.

Country to Canberra chief executive officer Hannah Wandel said said hundreds of young women submitted phenomenal videos and stories, making it an incredibly tough selection process.

“From Nhulunbuy in the Northern Territory to Dubbo in NSW, we’re thrilled to have a diverse mix of girls this year. They’ll be great ambassadors for their local communities when they shine on the national stage in Canberra,” Ms Wandel said.

The Power Trip includes a Powerful Women’s Breakfast at the Hyatt Hotel, meetings with Federal Ministers, mentorship sessions, a tour of Parliament, leadership and public speaking training, tickets to Question Time and more.

"In past years, the teenage winners have met with former Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, Deputy Opposition Leader Tanya Plibersek and even the Prime Minister,” Ms Wandel said.

"It’s all about empowering rural girls to reach their leadership potential, by combating both gender and geographical barriers to success. We want to help more young women take on leadership roles, and ensure girls in the bush can access career and education opportunities,” she said.

Kate Perrett, 16, Nanango, Queensland, is looking forward to the trip.

“It’s so important for us as young rural women to have our voices heard,” Ms Perrett said.

Nayani Navaneethan, 16, Griffith, NSW said she was excited to meet some of the leaders.

“I am excited to meet inspiring leaders from all walks of life, and to take the advice I get back to my local community,” Ms Navaneethan said.

Grace Mudge, 16, Dubbo, NSW, said it was an honour.

“It’s a privilege to be selected alongside so many other amazing young women and to advocate on issues I’m passionate about,” she said.

While, fellow winner, 17-year-old Blessy Fernandez of Goulburn’s message was clear, “we want to be loud and heard.”

18 winners were selected from the 2018 Leadership Competition they are:



Emma Angstmann, Nhulunbuy, NT;



Isabell Blundell, Nhulunbuy, NT;



Taylor Glover, Cummins, SA;



Madeline McShane, Port Lincoln, SA;



Abi Archbold, Victor Harbor, SA;



Sarah Recklies, Kununurra, WA;



Sophie Luscombe, Busselton, WA;



Hannah Bowden, Busselton WA;



Hannah Whytcross, Camperdown, Vic;



Vamisre Rajasegaran, Warrnambool Vic;



Kate Perrett, Nanango, Qld;



Ameliija Swaffer-Selff, Moura, Qld;



Shekinah Taderera, Port Douglas, Qld;



Sadie Buckland, Cygnet, Tas;



Chloe Quillerat, Redpa, Tas;



Nayani Navaneethan, Griffith, NSW;



Grace Mudge, Dubbo, NSW, and



Blessy Fernandez, Goulburn, NSW.



AgriFutures Australia sponsored 10 of the 18 winners.

Ms Wandel said their was to empower all rural girls to reach their leadership potential.



“That’s why we also run our Project Empower workshops in schools. We need to continue to encourage young women’s leadership, fight for gender equality and a fairer and more progressive Australia for all,” she said.

The Power Trip will run from November 24-28.



Visit www.countrytocanberra.com.au for more.