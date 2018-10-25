Mr Holder, 87, has been competing in the sport for 71 years and his career highlights have allowed him to ride in the US and travel extensively on the Australian circuit too.

Rodeo royalty status for Cootamundra’s father and daughter IN ACTION: Top performing barrel racer Kerrie Holder of Cootamundra is pictured at Tarcutta. This week she is riding in the rodeo finals at Warwick. Picture: Amy McIllrick

RODEO LEGEND: Bob Holder, pictured with his horse Stormy, has been inducted into the APRA hall of fame.

FINE FORM: Kerrie Holder of Cootamundra competes in the barrel race.

AT HOME: Bob Holder, 87, is pictured in his arena on his Cootamundra property. Picture: Nikki Reynolds

The real estate agent describes himself as “semi retired” but is still well connected to the industry. And as far as rodeo goes he competes in team roping and is often labelled as the oldest competing cowboy.

On Tuesday, in Warwick, he was inducted into the Australian Professional Rodeo Association hall of fame. And to further enhance his enjoyment of the sport he was able to watch his daughter Kerrie ride her 12-year-old gelding Dually in the barrel race at the national finals.

Kerrie has had a successful year and currently holds seventh position on the national standings.

“Dad just loves the sport, and he continues to do what he loves and stays involved,” Kerrie said.

​Fairfax journalist Nikki Reynolds is a former recipient of the Australian Professional Rodeo Association Media Person of the year award.



