Lion pays Landcare grants to 11 suppliers

An 11-year partnership between dairy and beverages processor Lion and Landcare to deliver the Dairy Pride Landcare Grants program has been extended to include Lion’s farmer-suppliers with the launch of Lion’s Orchard Pride Landcare grants.

Lion Dairy Pride Landcare Grants support sustainable business initiatives for Lion’s dairy farmers.

This year, nine dairy farmers and two orange orchard operators received up to $10,000 each in funding to support the implementation of sustainability initiatives for their businesses.

Lion Dairy and Drinks’ agricultural procurement director, Murray Jeffrey was pleased to announce this year’s Landcare grant recipients and to extend the program to include Lion’s citrus producers.

“Supporting our farmer and orange grower partners to become sustainable businesses for the long term is a key priority for Lion,” he said.

“We look forward to seeing how this year’s recipients implement meaningful change in their businesses thanks to the grants.”

Recipients would be devoting funds to the implementation of a range of sustainability projects, including installation of energy saving equipment, including solar installations, and planting of windbreaks.

They were also increasing the presence of robotic assistance on-farm.

Landcare Australia chief executive officer, Shane Norrish was delighted to continue the partnership offer sustainability grants to Lion’s citrus grower partners.

“In a challenging year for the agriculture industry, Landcare Australia is proud to offer a program that helps mitigate some of the challenges farmers and growers are facing, he said.

“Our partnership with Lion has, to date, seen the implementation of fantastic sustainability initiatives for dairy farmers across the country, with previous recipients making significant improvements to the sustainability, productivity and profitability of their businesses.”

The Dairy Pride Landcare Grants program forms part of Lion Dairy Pride, a dairy farm sustainability program launched in 2016.

The program offers suppliers to Lion a unique way to measure, evaluate and improve key areas of sustainability on their farm.

In 2018 the company launched a similar orchard pride program to offer a support system for fruit growers, tailored to their industry’s needs and now including the Landcare grants program.

The 2018 Lion Dairy Pride Landcare Grant winners are:

Jonathan Pethybridge, JP ER Pethybridge, Victoria

Ray Kitchen, Kitchen Farms, Western Australia

Wayne Dobe, the Valley Dairy, Queensland

Ruth Chalk, Chalk partnership, Qld

Robert Jordan, Bonaccord, King Island, Tasmania

Alison Finlayson, Redhollow Farms, Tas

Murray Williamson, MJ and JM Williamson, Tas

Rodney Richardson, Penshurst Pastoral, NSW

Trevor Parrish, TJ and R Parrish, NSW

Lion Orchard Pride Landcare Grant winners are: