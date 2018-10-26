THE Australian Coral Coast Mariculture prawn farm has been listed for sale, offering the opportunity to secure a property with a proven, long-term track record of supplying domestic and export markets with high-quality retail and wholesale product.

Located 37km north of Bundaberg, the property offers direct access to the pristine waters of Littabella Creek – providing beneficial isolation and reduced biosecurity risks.

The aquaculture enterprise represents a total land area of 142 hectares (351 acres). It is licensed for 25ha of production ponds, of which 19ha is fully-developed, offering potential buyers tangible scope for expansion. In addition, conceptual plans have been developed to expand the production area to 45ha, subject to relevant approvals.

The Australian Coral Coast Mariculture prawn farm currently has 15ha of production ponds.

The prawn farm currently has 15ha of production ponds stocked with black tiger prawns, with a total yield expected to reach 130 tonnes by early 2019.

An extensive development program was implemented in 2015 and has resulted in significant efficiencies, all of which are in line with contemporary Australian prawn farming practices.

The operation has also benefited from fit-for-purpose structural and ancillary improvements, including two residences, an office, feed shed, primary processing (to produce green prawns) and cold storage.

CBRE’s Geoff Warriner and Chris Holgar have been appointed to sell the prawn farm at 652 North Littabella Road, Mullet Creek.

“Australian Coral Coast Mariculture represents an opportunity to acquire a well-developed prawn farm with recently renovated, fit-for-purpose infrastructure with scope for expansion,” Mr Holgar said.

Expressions of interest close on November 30.

Contact Geoff Warriner, 0408 687 880, or Chris Holgar, 0411 177 167, CBRE.

Queensland prawn farm hits the market