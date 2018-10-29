Pacific central to Labor's foreign policy

Australia's relationship with its Pacific neighbours should be driven by a genuine desire to help the region, Labor says.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten will outline Labor's approach to foreign policy on Monday at an address at the Lowy Institute in Sydney.

"Our goal will not be the strategic denial of others but rather the economic betterment of the 10 million people of the Pacific islands themselves," he will say.

China's presence is growing in the Pacific, yet the Morrison government remains tight-lipped over whether recent initiatives, such as a pact between Australia, the US and Japan to invest in the region, are to challenge China.

If elected at the next federal election, a Labor government would not only boost foreign aid, but encourage private firms to invest in infrastructure projects to boost development in the region.

"My vision is for Australia to actively facilitate concessional loans and financing for investment in these vital, nation-building projects through a government-backed infrastructure investment bank," Mr Shorten will say.

"Our neighbours in the Pacific are looking for partners to help them build infrastructure. And as prime minister, I intend to make sure they look to Australia first."

Labor would also reinstate a minister for pacific affairs and international development.

The position was held by Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells under the Turnbull government, but was made an assistant minister role under Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Australia should put more effort into recognising and understanding the diversity of languages, culture, laws and stages of development in the region, Mr Shorten will say.

"We will not define our Pacific neighbours by their smallness in size and population.

"But by the greatness of the ocean they are custodians of - and that we share with them."

A Labor government would help the region address climate change and the threat of rising oceans to their existence, he will add.

Australian Associated Press