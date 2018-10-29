States to tap $72m water infrastructure fund

Applications are open for state and territory governments to the special drought round of the federal government’s $72 million National Water Infrastructure Development Fund.

The guidelines for expressions of interest have been released and submissions close on December 11.

To tap into the cash splash projects must be backed by a state minister and be ready to build by December next year.



Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Minister Michael McCormack said the new round of funding came in response to ongoing drought.



“The Liberal and Nationals’ Government is very much focused on making sure we are with our farming families, rural businesses and regional communities all the way in this time of need,” Mr McCormack said.

“Just as the drought evolves, so must our policies. There is no place for set and forget. We will continue to engage with farmers to ensure our drought response meets their needs.”

Last Friday, Scott Morrison unveiled at the Drought Summit a $5 billion Future Drought Fund at Old Parliament House in Canberra today, pledging $100 million in annual payments for in-drought support and resilience from 2020.

The government has topped up its current in-drought support measures, and announced more than $100m in new funding:



$30m for charities to help families pay food and utility bills

$50m for water infrastructure,

$10m for mental health services

Extending the drought communities program from 60 to 80 local councils

In August, the government announced an additional $190 million in drought support funding, with additional payments available to farmers eligible for the Farm Household Allowance.

The government’s total drought support commitment exceeds $1.8 billion, but this figure includes potential uptake of concessional loans which may or may not be issued.



For more information on the National Water Infrastructure Development Fund, visit: www.infrastructure.gov.au/infrastructure/water-infrastructure/nwi-development-fund