PIC number for private sellers

A spike in the number of Government-allocated Property Identification Codes (PIC) applications has results since regulations were tightened regarding the advertising of privately-listed livestock for sale.



Along with dogs, cats and motor vehicles, which all must have their micro-chip or vehicle identification number (VIN) listed when being advertised for sale, advertisers of privately-listed livestock - whether it be cattle, sheep, goats, horses, pigs or poultry - must also include in their advertising the PIC location form where the animals are being sold from.



AgVictoria spokesperson Benn Faye said along with the increased popularity of online selling platforms (the like of Auctions Plus, Gumtree, Ebay and the numerous Buy, Swap and Sell web and Facebook sites), the step was taken to tighten the activities of livestock being sold privately.

This has meant since September 1st 2018 that all advertisers of livestock whether it be in the print or digital format must provide the PIC location of the stock being sold.



Mr Faye said while the saleyard and agency networks were doing an excellent job underpinning the EID systems for sheep, goats and cattle, people selling outside these systems had previously fallen through the cracks before the new regulation was introduced under the Livestock Disease Control Act 1994.



The introduction of the new regulation has had the desired result, Mr Faye said. It has generated a lot more applications for PICs which means the property to property traceability of all livestock can be more precisely monitored he said.



Mr Faye said that advertising placed by registered livestock agents selling livestock in recognized saleyards, who provides a telephone contact number, were exempt from providing this detail.

Applications are free and can be made online http://agriculture.vic.gov.au/agriculture/livestock/national-livestock-identification-system or telephone NLIS Helpline on 1800 678 779

