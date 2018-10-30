ATTRACTIVE northern New England property Kildare is generating plenty of interest in the run up its auction by Ray White Rural in Tenterfield on November 23.



Located 11km west of Tenterfield, NSW, the 533 hectare (1314 acre) property is in 21 freehold titles lending itself to future subdivision opportunities.

Kildare consists of gently undulating grazing paddocks rising to steeper hills, dotted with rocky outcrops and stands of timber.

The country is well watered by natural springs, bore, dams and a trough system through the front of the property.

The property is located in a recognised 890mm rainfall belt.

Infrastructure includes a three bedroom weatherboard home with a sleep out.



There is also a shearing shed, shearers quarters, machinery shed with workshop, two hay sheds, a garage, cattle and sheep yards and an equipped stock bore.

Kildare also features numerous elevated building sites across the property, with magnificent 180 degree views of the surrounding country.

Marketing agent Mark Clothier said there were a number of other possibilities for Kildare in addition to cattle and sheep production. These included farm stay accommodation and eco-tourism.

Mr Clothier said Kildare was well serviced by the historic town of Tenterfield, which was a busy business and retail centre with regular weekly livestock sales.



Contact Mark Clothier, 0459 111 083, Ray White Rural.

The story Kildare ready for auction first appeared on Queensland Country Life.