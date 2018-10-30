Cattle, sheep slaughter dips

The processing of all main livestock categories moved slightly lower again this past seven days.

The slaughter of cattle, in particular, was lead lower by a sharp six percent drop in Qld to 64,325 units and a four percent dip in NSW to 30,869, with the female portion in each state reaching double figure deficits.



This was the smallest non-holiday processing week for Qld since early April and the least cows killed since late March.

Cattle processing in Victoria was also down albeit by one per cent to 25,020 head while cattle kills in SA (up 29%) and Tasmania (up 5%) softened the impact.

Meanwhile the processing of lamb and adult sheep also fell into negative territory. Lambs lost two percent throughout the eastern states lead by a softer Victoria kill of four percent to 193,601 units while mutton lost four, with numbers back in two of the main states by two percent in NSW to 60,540 and 16pc in SA to 28,664 head respectively.



