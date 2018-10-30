Lamb numbers swamp demand

Richard Wynne, Paull & Scollard Corowa with Max Jasper, Rutherglen, sold 167 new season lambs at Corowa to a top of $184.00

Price discovery mechanisms surrendered under sheer volume this week, as a flood of lambs, and to lesser extent cattle, were swept through the saleyard market system.



The almighty increase dumped 60 per cent more lamb and 30pc extra cattle into the supply channel sending lamb prices plunging for closing rates to average 80c/kg or $15 to $20 a head lower.



Two of the largest catchment zones were the CVLX Miners Rest and Naracoorte, SA saleyards where numbers doubled. The CVLX lamb yarding of 45,318 along with its 19,112 sheep almost toppled its largest ever penning offered in December 2016 at the old Latrobe Street facility.



Although cheaper demand for cattle was much more resilient.

