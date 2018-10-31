One of the better Bairnsdale spring sales...

Enthused by some descent rain and warmer weather, buyers mostly from South Gippsland led a stronger demand for store cattle at Bairnsdale on Friday.

Selling agents were mostly satisfied with the Bairnsdale store cattle claiming it as one of their best results for the spring. The East Gippsland area is a train wreck one said, most of the breeding herds have been decimated.

Competing for an improved quality yarding of almost 1000 head, higher prices of $100- $150 a head were bid across the board, with fresher young weaner calves and cow and calf lots enjoying the best of rise.



Sharp Fullgrabe principal, Graham Fullgrabe said the quality of the yarding was much better than previous Bairnsdale store markets.



Cow and calf lots, he said sold up to $200 above their split as most sold from $900 to 1300 per outfit.



Smaller grower steers, principally 220-260kg, he said made $600- $700 for the fresher mid-weight lots, and $450 to $500 for the smaller grown.



Most well-bred heifers he said made $450-$500, with Black heifers sold to $600.



Grown steers made their money, making 275 to 280c/kg while most yearling steer lots traded around the 330c/kg lwt mark. Feedlot orders were active while buyers from King Island were present but didn’t do much damage.



Morgan Davies, Elders, agreed and said the sale of one of the better held at Bairnsdale for the spring.



“Quality was improved however the East Gippsland cattle have now been picked over fairly well following such a long period without rain” he said.

A well grown pen of two year-old Hereford steers, weighed at 420kg, sold well to make $1300 for WA Prendergast and Sons, Benambra.

Brad Obst, Landmark – EGL said while the larger grown and more forward-in-conditioned cattle met best demand there were still some bargains for those prepared to pick through the smaller lots.



Mr Obst said a good quality yarding of heifers sold particular well, with many of these sales $80-$100 a head better than previously.



Mr Obst said a small number of Monaro cattle nominated for sale were kept at home.



“They’ve had some rain up there and it was sufficient to provide some encouragement”.



Nethercote Contraction, Flynn sold Angus/Black Simmental steers

The story One of the better Bairnsdale spring sales... first appeared on Stock & Land.