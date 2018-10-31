Kyneton enjoys much stronger sale

Kyneton agents have reported a much stronger monthly store cattle sale fueled mostly by one feedlot buyer and more enthusiastic local restocker inquiry.

Dean Coxon, Elders said the Kyneton area had from 50 to 75 millimetres of rain two weeks ago and it instantly improved demand from the district’s locals, particularly on the small cattle under 280kg.

He said buyers attended from Ballarat, Bullarto, Bendigo and Kilmore along with the valued support of a NSW feedlot order.

Mr Coxon said fellow agents quoted the sale of 450 as $100-150 a head dearer for good quality beef bred weaners and $150-200 a head dearer for lighter cattle than the centre’s previous month’s sale.

In the steer penning V Frith, Metcalfe, sold five Angus steers, 411 kilograms, Te Mania-blood at $1130. This sale equated to 274 cents per kilogram liveweight while J Tully, Lancefield, sold six Angus steers, 335kg, Coolana-blood at $920 or 274c/kg.

G & N Bell, Barfold, sold 14 Angus steers, 282kg, Adameluca-blood at $850 or 301c/kg while J & S Dean sold at $1100, six Poll Hereford steers, 404kg, to realise 272c/kg.

A pen of seven Kyunjuwa Angus steers, 367kg made $1000 or 272c/kg, Breadalbane, Sutton Grange, sold at $1140, eight Angus steers, 412kg, for 276c/kg while CA O’Hara sold nine Angus steers, 326kg at $970 a head or 297c/kg.

Mr Coxon said sales of cows and calves topped at $1520 for a pen of Charolais heifers, with first Angus calves at foot.



The heifer market also saw a good number of strong sales recorded.



R&M Buck, Woodend sold eight Angus heifers, 384kg at $950 or 247c/kg. A pen of six V Frith, Metcalfe Angus heifers, 374kg made $940 or 251c/kg while a J Tully, Lancefield yard of eight Angus heifers, 319kg made $780 a head or 244c/kg liveweight.

Kyneton agents, Elders, Rodwells and Landmark conducted the sale.

