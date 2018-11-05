Horsham sell BLM ewes to $288

Horsham sells its young ewes to $288/head


Sheep
Roslyn and Daryl Hill, St Helens Plains, sold at $282, their first draft pen of well-grown BLM-cross young ewes following a below-average year of rainfall in the Horsham district.

Roslyn and Daryl Hill, St Helens Plains, sold at $282, their first draft pen of well-grown BLM-cross young ewes following a below-average year of rainfall in the Horsham district.

Aa

Horsham crossbred young ewes sell to $288 a head

Aa

Border Leicester Merino-cross ewes sold to a sale-high $288 a head at the annual Horsham store sheep sale on Friday.

Sold on account of B&N Hall the October-shorn, May//June 17-drop line that was mulesed, tail-stripped and Gudair vaccinated stayed locally clients of the Rodwell Horsham branch.

A second yard of the Hall family ewes that also ticked all boxes for their preparation standard made $275 while DT & RJ Hill, Taylors Lake, who offered the opening pen of the sale, sold their September-shorn yard at $282, these also staying local to the greater Horsham district.

A second pen of the Hill family ewes made $274 selling to buying support provided by Kerr & Co Livestock, Hamilton. 

Other pens of well grown and well prepared spring-shorn young ewes made $250 to $275 a head while small grown lines made $200 to $220 a head.

Several drafts of 18-drop ewe lambs found bidding subdued at reduced rates. Best drafts that would be suitable join in the autumn made $170 to a top of $200, with smaller grown backgrounder lots sold from $142 a head.

Best sales of Merino young ewes were made between $190 to $222 a head.

AJ, CT, GI & ML Lowe sold a pen of 85, Elmbank-blood, August-shorn Merino young ewes at the market top of $222 a head.

G&M Eagle sold May 17-drop young ewes, Hannaton-blood and September-shorn at $194 while a second-draft pen of the Eagle family Hannaton-blood ewes made $161 a head and a third-pen, $165.

Sales of larger grown two to four year old ewes made $140 to $182 a head while pens of five and six year-old ewes made $100 to $138.

Buyer interest for woolgrower wethers was solid. 

Better sale of 17-drop wethers made $100 to $122, with an outstanding line of 2016 and 2015-drop, April-shorn wethers made $160 and $156 a head respectively.

The latter, which was a line of 760, Aramis-blood, offered a statement by the vendor, AT & RA Bradey the line had cut 6kg of 17.1m wool at its last shearing.

Horsham sell BLM ewes to $288

  • The Rodwells selling team, with auctioneer Dale Dridan about to close bidding on a pen of young ewes at the Horsham saleyards.

    The Rodwells selling team, with auctioneer Dale Dridan about to close bidding on a pen of young ewes at the Horsham saleyards.

  • Youngster, Sam from Miga Lake was a keen bidder during Horsham's annual store sheep sale.

    Youngster, Sam from Miga Lake was a keen bidder during Horsham's annual store sheep sale.

  • Damian Van Somersen purchased replacement Merino young ewes to join mid December to White Suffolk rams for his Balmoral property.

    Damian Van Somersen purchased replacement Merino young ewes to join mid December to White Suffolk rams for his Balmoral property.

  • A sample of the 760 rising 2.5 and 3.5 year-old April-shorn wethers, Aramis-blood, sold at $156 and $160 a head during the Horsham sale.

    A sample of the 760 rising 2.5 and 3.5 year-old April-shorn wethers, Aramis-blood, sold at $156 and $160 a head during the Horsham sale.

  • The Elders selling team with auctioneer, Aaron Zwar calling for final bids on a line of 5.5 year-old crossbred ewes.

    The Elders selling team with auctioneer, Aaron Zwar calling for final bids on a line of 5.5 year-old crossbred ewes.

  • The DMD selling team with Brock Quick as auctioneer at Horsham annual sheep sale.

    The DMD selling team with Brock Quick as auctioneer at Horsham annual sheep sale.

of

Faces at Horsham sheep sale:

The story Horsham sell BLM ewes to $288 first appeared on Stock & Land.

Aa

From the front page

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. Advertising
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Conditions of Use
  5. Copyright © 2015. Fairfax Media.