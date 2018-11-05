Border Leicester Merino-cross ewes sold to a sale-high $288 a head at the annual Horsham store sheep sale on Friday.



Sold on account of B&N Hall the October-shorn, May//June 17-drop line that was mulesed, tail-stripped and Gudair vaccinated stayed locally clients of the Rodwell Horsham branch.



A second yard of the Hall family ewes that also ticked all boxes for their preparation standard made $275 while DT & RJ Hill, Taylors Lake, who offered the opening pen of the sale, sold their September-shorn yard at $282, these also staying local to the greater Horsham district.



A second pen of the Hill family ewes made $274 selling to buying support provided by Kerr & Co Livestock, Hamilton.

Other pens of well grown and well prepared spring-shorn young ewes made $250 to $275 a head while small grown lines made $200 to $220 a head.

Several drafts of 18-drop ewe lambs found bidding subdued at reduced rates. Best drafts that would be suitable join in the autumn made $170 to a top of $200, with smaller grown backgrounder lots sold from $142 a head.



Best sales of Merino young ewes were made between $190 to $222 a head.



AJ, CT, GI & ML Lowe sold a pen of 85, Elmbank-blood, August-shorn Merino young ewes at the market top of $222 a head.



G&M Eagle sold May 17-drop young ewes, Hannaton-blood and September-shorn at $194 while a second-draft pen of the Eagle family Hannaton-blood ewes made $161 a head and a third-pen, $165.



Sales of larger grown two to four year old ewes made $140 to $182 a head while pens of five and six year-old ewes made $100 to $138.



Buyer interest for woolgrower wethers was solid.



Better sale of 17-drop wethers made $100 to $122, with an outstanding line of 2016 and 2015-drop, April-shorn wethers made $160 and $156 a head respectively.

The latter, which was a line of 760, Aramis-blood, offered a statement by the vendor, AT & RA Bradey the line had cut 6kg of 17.1m wool at its last shearing.

Horsham sell BLM ewes to $288 The Rodwells selling team, with auctioneer Dale Dridan about to close bidding on a pen of young ewes at the Horsham saleyards.

Youngster, Sam from Miga Lake was a keen bidder during Horsham's annual store sheep sale.

Damian Van Somersen purchased replacement Merino young ewes to join mid December to White Suffolk rams for his Balmoral property.

A sample of the 760 rising 2.5 and 3.5 year-old April-shorn wethers, Aramis-blood, sold at $156 and $160 a head during the Horsham sale.

The Elders selling team with auctioneer, Aaron Zwar calling for final bids on a line of 5.5 year-old crossbred ewes.

