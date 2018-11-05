Lucknow to be auctioned on November 29

GOOD interest is expected in Murray and Janelle Anderson’s Theodore property Lucknow, which is set for auction in Moura on November 29.

Located 14km south east of Theodore on the Cracow Road, Lucknow covers 1764 hectares (4359 acres) in three freehold titles.

The property features predominately red soils with areas of silver leaf iron bark on the duplex soils. There are also fertile coolabah flood plains with ti tree clumps inhabiting the gully areas. Velpar timber control has been completed over the majority of the property.

Lucknow carries a good body of buffel, black spear grass and kangaroo grass.

The Andersons run breeders in addition to running backgrounder cattle on the progeny.

A feature of the property is its reliable water supply. Lucknow has four bores and two dams. It is fenced in to 12 main paddocks and has a laneway system which runs the length of the property.



Lucknow has the three main attributes of a Theodore property: strong country, reliable water and a good location. - Gary Bishop, Hourn and Bishop Queensland

The large set of cattle yards are constructed from mainly railway iron posts, pipe and cable. A Bud flow forcing pen and panels have been implemented to feed the covered vet crush assembly. A practical calf branding facility completes the yards.

Other improvements include a steel shed currently used to store hay, cotton seed and equipment. The three bedroom home is described as being in good shape with polished floors and air conditioning.

Selling agents spokesman Gary Bishop, Hourn and Bishop Queensland, said Theodore district country was tightly held.



“Lucknow has the three main attributes of a Theodore property: strong country, reliable water and a good location," Mr Bishop said. “Murray and Janelle Anderson are realistic vendors and we believe it will be a good test of the market in the area.”

Contact Gary Bishop, 0439 982 588, or Brad Hanson, 0408 684 612, Hourn and Bishop Qld, Moura.

