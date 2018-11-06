AN organic beef property in south western Queensland has sold for $2.25 million to a New Zealand buyer, signalling the underlying strength in the market for quality western Queensland grazing properties despite the challenging seasonal conditions.

The property, Mooning Station, is a 25,645 hectare (63,370 acre) certified organic property comprising a mix of soft low mulga and native grasses.



Mooning is located 20km south of Eulo and 90km south west of Cunnamulla.

The sale price is equal to about $88/ha ($35.50/acre).

The sale included an additional 2835ha of "give and take" stock route, a new GABSI bore supplying 21 tanks and 26 troughs, and near-new cattle yards equipped to handle 800 cows.



Mooning has an eight bedroom Queenslander homestead with established gardens, swimming pool and tennis court.

The property also features an eight bedroom renovated Queenslander homestead with established gardens, a swimming pool and tennis court.

Marketed by Colliers International through an expressions of interest process, the property attracted significant buyer interest according to Colliers’ rural and agribusiness senior executive Trenton Hindman.

“Mooning Station is a well improved breeder property that offers not only productivity potential but also lifestyle benefits with its beautiful Queenslander residence, established garden, pool and tennis court and locality to schools and services,” Mr Hindman said.



“The sale indicates that despite the drought, there is still buyer interest in quality properties that offer long term grazing productivity, are well watered and well maintained.”



Since selling Mooning, Rupert and Nikki Schmidt have bought Bando at Wyandra.

RELATED STORY: ‘Theodore: Lucknow auction November 29’.

RELATED STORY: ‘Northern Qld rural property shortage creating opportunities’.

RELATED STORY: ‘Wandoan: Pony Plains offered with gas income’.

The story Mooning makes $2.25 million first appeared on Queensland Country Life.