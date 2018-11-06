THE Neill family is selling its quality Surat properties Miramar and Riverslea, to be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on December 14.

Miramar

Miramar covers 2711 hectares (6699 acres) of freehold country and is located 20km east of Surat.

The country is described as undulating semi-open downs country growing Mitchell and buffel grass.

The property is watered by 16 stock dams and a new equipped bore.

Ray White Rural's promotional video for Miramar.

Miramar features 728ha cultivation country

Improvements include two homes, a machinery shed, numerous other sheds, steel cattle yards, and a shearing shed.

Riverslea

Riverslea covers 4462ha (11,025 acres) of country 50km south west of Surat.

The freehold property is described as having an excellent balance of heavy black soil River flats & lighter loamier soils.

Riverslea has 3642ha of cultivation suitable for both grain and fodder crops. Some 115ha has been planted to forage sorghum.

Ray White Rural's promotional video for Riverslea.

Riverslea’s water is supplied from holes in the Balonne River and two artesian bores.

Improvements include a three bedroom home, five bedroom staff quarters, steel machinery shed and a car shed.

Contact Bruce Douglas, 0417 602 603, or Mark Schwerin, 0488 735 896, Ray White Rural.



The story Surat properties on the market | Videos first appeared on Queensland Country Life.