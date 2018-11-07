Bendigo crossbreds make new top

Crossbred young ewes strike a season high


Sheep
The Elders Bendigo selling

The Elders Bendigo selling

Aa

Young ewe prices were nudged slightly higher to a seasonal high at the first of Bendigo’s annual crossbred ewe sales.

Aa

Young ewe prices were nudged slightly higher to a seasonal high so far of $326 a head at the first of Bendigo’s annual crossbred ewe sales.

The sale of 17,000 was attended by a much smaller gathering of participating local buyers and lack of depth in the traveling gallery particularly from the west and southwest of the state.

The market toppers were a thumping pen of 129, bred at Prairie by Allan and Janine Wiltshire.

This October-shorn lot, ex large-framed Panarama-blood Merino ewes by Black Gate Border Leicester rams were dryland Lucerne grazed since weaning while the next-best priced sale, sold at $304, was a Terrick West and Black Gate combination, offered by Ravenshoe Pastoral, Ravenswood.  

Most other first-draft pens from other district breeders made $265 to $292 a head while younger and smaller grown models, which struggled at times for interest, made $200 to $250.

A feature in recent years of this Elders and Landmark conducted sale has been the outstanding displays of the current season’s ewe lamb-drop. This year was no exception, although sadly it marked the end of a breeding era with the final presentation of the Manobar ewe lambs from the Berryman family, Moama, NSW who has sought a change to farming operation.

The Manobar ewe lambs, which were bred ex Alma-blood Merino ewes by Houlden BL rams, made in their final appearance $264 a head while AD & RL Gawne, Boort sold at $266 and $200 a line 205 ewe lambs ex Riverina ewes by Bayliss BL rams.

Other lots of ewe lambs also suitable for an early-Autumn joining made $200 to $254 a head while backgrounder ewe lambs were mostly sold from upwards of $150 a head.

A penning of 1000 first-cross wether lambs completed selling for the day. Also spring-shorn, these were sold mostly from $100 to $126 with two better sales made at $143 and $159.

Bendigo crossbreds make new top

  • Kieran O'Shannessy, Elders and Andy Hay, Kamarooka

    Kieran O'Shannessy, Elders and Andy Hay, Kamarooka

  • Bendigo crossbreds make new top
  • Allan and Janine Wilsthire, Prairie with their market topping ewes.

    Allan and Janine Wilsthire, Prairie with their market topping ewes.

  • Peter Durrant, Bunnaloo, NSW

    Peter Durrant, Bunnaloo, NSW

  • Bill Twigg, Bears Lagoon and workplace student Tom Atherton, Elmore.

    Bill Twigg, Bears Lagoon and workplace student Tom Atherton, Elmore.

  • Landmark selling team.

    Landmark selling team.

  • Chris Smith and Simon Smith, Yarrawalla.

    Chris Smith and Simon Smith, Yarrawalla.

of

Faces at the Bendigo Ewe sale

The story Bendigo crossbreds make new top first appeared on Stock & Land.

Aa

From the front page

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. Advertising
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Conditions of Use
  5. Copyright © 2015. Fairfax Media.