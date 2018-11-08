Blame it on the rain, says naked farmer Sheep farmer Alec Scott is all smiles after Cootamundra rain means his sheep will be fresh grazing off the land soon. Picture: Emma Nugent

Cootamundra farmer Alec Scott strips down for jubilant dance in his paddock after rain deluge. Picture: Emma Nugent

The kids of North Carinyah sheep station pose happily after playing in the mud. Picture: Emma Nugent

"We watched the storm come in from the west," said Alec Scott. Picture: Emma Nugent

The Scott family have farmed North Carinyah for three generations. When rain like this falls its a photo worthy moment. Posing in front of their new creek are Paddy, Frankie, Chelsea, Harriet, Alec, Emma and dogs Gemma and Spud.

Stock farmer Alec Scott was so excited about the this week’s heavy rain he stripped down and did a happy dance in the paddock.

The Scott family has been farming their Cootamundra property, North Carinyah, for three generations and can read the weather well.



“We were sitting on the verandah yesterday watching the storm roll in from the west,” said Alec on Wednesday.



“This kind of rain event only happens here every few years but we knew what was coming,” he said.

Alec’s partner Emma Nugent filmed the moment of jubilation but she wasn’t expecting the strip.



“I had just phoned the kids up at the house and told them to come down,” she said. “Then he stripped off and I called them back to say ‘wait a few minutes’!”

The whole family joined in the fun after Alec got dressed.



“We surfed on boogie boards for a bit and then the kids did circle work in the mud in the buggy,” said Emma.

The rain brings joy for this farming family.



“It means I won’t need to give feed to the sheep,” said Alec. “I have feed in the shed for them, but very shortly they will be able to eat off the land.”

What this rain means to farmers is summed up by Alec: “20 ml in 20 minutes equals one happy farmer!”

