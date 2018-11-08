Cambridge Downs sold at auction

THE quality Surat farming and grazing property Cambridge Downs has sold at auction for $3.95 million, above market expectations.

Located 10km east of Surat with a bitumen road frontage, the 1860 hectare (4595 acre) freehold property was bought by Leon Price and family, Mt Hope Wallumbilla.



Cambridge was offered by Richard and Katie Goodwin and Katie’s parent’s Rodger and Helen Johnston.



Three of the six parties that registered for the auction were active. Bidding started at $3m, rising in $100,000 lifts, before a $50,000 bud sealed the deal for the Prices.

The sale price is equal to about $2124/ha ($860/acre).



John Sims from Ruralco Property GDL Real Estate and Glen Nielsen from Surat Ag handled the marketing.



Cambridge Downs pictured in 2016.

The property is fully developed and features slightly undulating and high yielding heavy black to chocolate downs soils on the bauhinia, belah, coolibah and river country.



A total of 800ha (1976 acres) is currently farmed. The 1060ha (2619 acres) of grazing country is well established with buffel, Mitchell and blue grasses.

Cambridge Downs is divided into 11 paddocks, with fencing is described as being in good to sound condition.

The well constructed steel cattle yards have a loading ramp, crush and a branding cradle.

Cambridge Downs has a large machinery shed with an enclosed workshop with a concrete floor.

The property is regarded as being superbly watered from an elevated, flowing bore. A 63mm poly pipe delivers water to tanks, troughs, the yards and homestead. There are also permanent holes in the Balonne River and three dams.

The property’s improvements are described as being of a very high standard. There is a three bedroom brick home is set in established gardens, a large machinery shed with an enclosed workshop, and four 60 tonne silos.

