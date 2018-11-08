Grand View makes $1.75 million

THE 226 hectare (558 acre) Inverell, NSW, property Grand View has sold at auction for $1.75 million.

Located 30km north of Inverell on Cherry Tree Hill Road, the red basalt property has 202ha of cultivation and is estimated to comfortably run 75 cows and calves.



Six parties registered to bid at the auction. The vendors were Neville and Dorelle Bryant, who developed the property.

Water is supplied from three dams and a bore reticulated to all of the 17 paddocks and the house yard. A laneway services the steel cattle yards.

Improvements include a four bedroom brick home, four bay machinery shed with workshop and power, a 50 tonne silo, and cattle yards for 100 head.



Wally Duff from Rex Daley Realty handled the marketing.

