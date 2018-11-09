Lion’s Be True Farmer Drought Fund raises $1 million

Lion Dairy & Drinks’ Be True Blue Farmer Drought Fund has raised $1 million, which will start to be distributed to our drought-affected farmers from next week.

The Fund was launched in October to raise money for Lion dairy farmers impacted by drought in NSW, South East Queensland and Northern Victoria.



Funds are being raised via a temporary 10 cent-per-litre wholesale price increase for all Dairy Farmers and Pura 1L, 2L and 3L fresh white milk sold to participating retail outlets across New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria until 31 January 2019.

Every cent of the funds raised in each state is being distributed to drought-affected dairy farmers in that state who supply Lion either directly or through the Dairy Farmers Milk Cooperative (DFMC).

The campaign has been spearheaded by open letters to the Australian public from dairy farmers in South East Queensland, New South Wales and Northern Victoria who supply Lion Dairy & Drinks, explaining first-hand the impact of the drought and the difference that purchasing 1L, 2L or 3L Pura and Dairy Farmers branded fresh milk from selected retailers is making for them.

The campaign was initially planned for limited print and radio executions, but was rapidly scaled up to include print, radio, out-of-home, television and digital, based on significant media company support for the campaign.

Lion managing director Kathy Karabatsas said: “With 100 per cent of NSW drought-declared, along with areas across Northern Victoria and South East Queensland, we know that many of our dairy farmers are doing it tough.”

“Our campaign has now raised one million dollars, all of which will go directly to our dairy farmers in NSW, Northern Victoria and South East Queensland and we are hoping we can give more back with the sales in coming months.”

“We want the public to know that purchasing 1L, 2L or 3L Pura and Dairy Farmers branded fresh milk from selected retailers does make a difference, and that our farmers are benefiting from the extra 10 cents per litre that consumers pay.

“So if you don’t normally buy Pura or Dairy Farmers white milk, please be true blue and buy a bottle this week as every bottle bought makes a difference.”

In addition to the campaign, Lion has launched a website for consumers who want to know more about the current drought and its impact on their dairy farmers in NSW, South East Queensland and Northern Victoria.

Lion said it was committed to playing its part to help its dairy farmers through the drought crisis and in addition to establishing the Be True Blue Drought Relief Fund has taken a number of other steps including: