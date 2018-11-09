Thousands of bales of hay headed for Queensland

Drought-stricken farmers in the greater Charleville and Cunnamulla areas will receive 2200 tonnes (4200 bales) of donated hay, with the first delivery arriving 10.45am on Tuesday (November 13).

The hay, being delivered via 70 road trains and semi-trailers from Western Australia and South Australia, will be distributed to over 200 drought-stricken farmers in southern Queensland.

Federal Minister and Special Drought envoy Barnaby Joyce will be supporting the Rapid Relief Team’s (RRT) hay arrival in Charleville.

The hay donation comes after close consultation with the Federal Government’s Joint Agency Taskforce Coordinator-General for Drought, Major General Stephen Day. As a result, the RRT is extending its national Operation Drought Relief campaign to outback QLD.

The RRT will deliver 2400 hay bales to the community of Charleville, with RRT volunteers also hosting a free community BBQ from 9am on Tuesday.

A second hay delivery of an additional 1800 bales will occur on Thursday, November 15, in Cunnamulla.

The RRT have committed 100 per cent of every dollar raised to go directly to farmers.



To date, the campaign has raised close to $3 million, with hay and food coupons distributed throughout country NSW and Victoria.