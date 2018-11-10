Bendigo young ewes to $345 as demand turns sticky

Pens of highly polished First-cross young ewes sailed to a state high so far this season of $345 a head at Bendigo on Friday.



The market toppers, which were a pen of 254, were bred ex classed Merino ewes by Bungaree Border Leicester rams, were part of a 1000 head consignment made James and Lynda Cartwright of Raywood.



The August-September 2017-drop pen was taken by repeat buyer, Tim Fraser, Tatyoon while a second draft of the Cartwright young ewes – 200 in the pen – made $332, this lot taken another repeat buyers, Landmark Leongatha.



One further yard from the Cartwright family’s August-September made $320 while yards from their October-November 17-drop consignment made $300 to $318 these also falling to the bids of repeat buyer interests.



Other sales of top line ewes, in an outstanding quality yarding, made $250 to $305 a head while slightly small grown one and 1.5 year-olds, which met a more sticky inquiry and inconsistent inquiry, made $200 to $240 a head.



The demand for another outstanding display of top line 2018-drop was extremely solid with numerous sales achieved at $260 a head before topping twice at $264.



The dual market toppers were entries by DR Collins and Partners, Bridgewater and WH, EI and N Punton, Woodstock.

Other ewe lamb lines suitable for an autumn joining, of which there were many, made $190 to $240 while backgrounder ewe lambs made $140 to $180.



