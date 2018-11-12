Cowarrie to be auctioned on December 12 | Video

STANDOUT Southbrook property Cowarrie is set to be auctioned by Colliers International in Brisbane on December 12.



Located on the Southbrook/Felton Road 40km from Toowoomba, Cowarrie is described as an exceptional 519 hectare (1283 acre) property ideal for grazing or farming with its soft alluvial flats and sloping cultivation soils.

Colliers International's promotional video for Cowarrie.

The property has excellent ex-cultivation black soils and improved pastures that provide high quality production for grazing or farming.



During the last 16 years the owner has been meticulous at creating a high protein, rich self-mulching soil supporting a wide range of pasture species including bambatsi, premium digiteria, progardes, medics, bluegrass, and stylos.

Cowarrie is described as an exceptional 519 hectare property ideal for grazing or farming.

Land types comprise of 364ha of ex-cultivation, 89ha of shaded and grassed coolibah grazing hills, 49ha of alluvial creek flats and 17ha of waterways and planted trees.

Cowarrie has a 61 megalitre water licence, three equipped bores plus a double frontage to the spring fed/running Hodgson Creek



The homestead has sweeping views of the Felton and Cambooya Valleys.

The property features an historic four bedroom Queenslander set in a lush garden with a tennis court. There are also sweeping views of the Felton and Cambooya Valleys.



There is a three bedroom cottage, three large sheds, and seven silos. The mostly steel cattle yards have a crush, loading ramp and undercover work area.

Water is a feature of Cowarrie.

Cowarrie is in seven freehold titles ranging from 8094m2 to 223ha.



Upon the signing of an unconditional contract the buyer will have the opportunity to access the property immediately for 400 head of adult equivalent cattle.



Contact Ben Forrest, 0427 580 000, Colliers International.



RELATED STORY: ‘Surat: Cambridge Downs sold at auction’.

RELATED STORY: ‘Eulo's Mooning makes $2.25 million’.

RELATED STORY: ‘Theodore: Lucknow auction November 29’.

RELATED STORY: ‘Northern Qld rural property shortage creating opportunities’.

RELATED STORY: ‘Wandoan: Pony Plains offered with gas income’.

The story Cowarrie to be auctioned on December 12 | Video first appeared on Queensland Country Life.