Tenterfield’s iconic Isla on the market | Video

THE Jeffrey family’s iconic Tenterfield property Isla is on the market.



Comprising 1318 hectares (3413 acres) of freehold country and boasting 40 titles, Isla is predominately undulating, selectively cleared, blue granite grazing country.



While mostly open, Isla has stands of box, apple gum, stringy bark and gum providing shelter for livestock among its sheltered hills and valleys.

The well maintained Isla homestead is set in established gardens. While the homestead was originally constructed in the late 1800s, significant renovations have transformed the home into a comfortable and stately family residence that boasts a large country kitchen, formal lounge and dining area, three bedrooms, and a wonderful sunroom.



Located close to the homestead, in the tradition of a working station, are numerous sheds, a cottage, the historic barn, which through time has hosted the occasional family wedding and family functions. An additional two bedroom guest accommodation is included within the garden area.

Significant areas of Isla have been contoured and grow a variety of native pastures which have been enhanced by regular fertiliser applications. Both the easy topography and contouring may provide opportunities for increased production through the improvement of pasture species or cropping.

Some 1050mm of reliable rainfall combined with abundant running water provided by three creeks and numerous spring fed and catchment dams provide year round watering for livestock. Shelter, ample and water have allowed Isla to turn off award winning weaners year in year out.

Isla comprises of 1318 hectares of freehold country in 40 titles.

Boundary and internal fencing is in mostly good repair and a functional paddock layout has stood the test of time. Well shaded timber cattle yards include a covered vet crush and calf cradle and are capable of working 400 cattle.

Held by generations of the Jeffrey family Isla is highly regarded in the northern New England due to both its scale and production.

Tenders for Isla close with Ray White Rural on December 14.

Contact Bruce Birch, 0428 363 063, or Andrew Starr, 0428 792 466, Ray White Rural.

